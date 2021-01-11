COVID-19: 853 cases, 15 deaths, 1,131 recoveries in C'garh

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported853 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the infection countto 2,90,084 and the toll to 3,505, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,78,029 after 102people were discharged from hospitals and 1,029 completed homeisolation period. The number of active cases stood at 8,550,he said.

''Raipur district reported 133 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,488, including 741 deaths. Durg recorded 99new cases, Bilaspur 93 and Rajnandgaon 65. Of the 15 deaths,five took place on Monday, eight on Sunday and two earlier,''he said.

With 30,113 samples tested on Monday, the total numberof tests in the state went up to 38,03,080, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 2,90,084, New cases 853, Deaths 3,505,Recovered 2,78,029, Active cases 8,550, tests today 30,113,total tests 38,03,080.

