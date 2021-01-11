Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Senegal, lack of cold storage limits COVID vaccine options

Senegal does not have the capacity to store COVID-19 vaccines at ultra-low temperatures and would prefer to receive vials that can be kept for longer under ordinary refrigeration, the head of the country's vaccination programme said on Monday. A lack of cold storage means Senegal would only be able to keep vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, by China or Russia in the long term, as they do not require a deep freeze, Ousseynou Badiane told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:40 IST
In Senegal, lack of cold storage limits COVID vaccine options

Senegal does not have the capacity to store COVID-19 vaccines at ultra-low temperatures and would prefer to receive vials that can be kept for longer under ordinary refrigeration, the head of the country's vaccination programme said on Monday.

A lack of cold storage means Senegal would only be able to keep vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, by China or Russia in the long term, as they do not require a deep freeze, Ousseynou Badiane told Reuters. Those being distributed by Moderna, which require storage at minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), and Pfizer and BioNTech, which need to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, are less desirable. Senegal could store the Moderna vaccine for 30 days and the Pfizer one for seven days but after that they would be spoiled, Badiane added.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines "are not our first choice. Our first choice is the vaccine that fits easily into the system that exists, that doesn't require major investment," Badiane told Reuters. "If the vaccines are not used (in the right time frame) that would be an enormous waste."

The situation in Senegal highlights the problems that poorer countries with hot climates face in storing and distributing vaccines, often in rural areas with unreliable power supplies. It also shows how far behind some African countries are in preparing to receive vaccines even as COVID-19 cases surge to record levels.

Millions have already received inoculations in Western countries and China, while Senegal is awaiting vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed global COVAX scheme. This programme is helping to finance deliveries to 92 developing nations with limited or no means to buy vaccines on their own. Senegal is no stranger to vaccination campaigns.

In four walk-in cold rooms in the capital Dakar, authorities keep thousands of vials of yellow fever and hepatitis B vaccines at between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. It has one room that keeps oral polio vaccines up to minus 25 degrees Celsius. At the Fann hospital in Dakar, technicians are installing seven new such rooms. But for now the lack of deep refrigeration limits the country's options.

"If the option now is to take the (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccines we... would have to redo all our logistics," Badiane said. (Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Hereward Holland and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021