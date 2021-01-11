Left Menu
25.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, nearly 9 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 8,987,322 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 25,480,725 doses. A total of 4,239,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 937,028 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 8,987,322 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 25,480,725 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

A total of 4,239,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 937,028 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

