1 new case takes Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,989

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to5,989 on Monday as one more person tested positive for theinfection, an official said.

The lone case was detected in South Sikkim throughrapid antigen test, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 322 active cases, while 5,443 peoplehave recovered from the disease, 129 patients have succumbedto the infection and 95 patients have migrated to otherstates, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,842 samplesfor COVID-19, including 25 in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.

PTI KDKACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)