1 new case takes Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,989

1 new case takes Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,989PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:07 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to5,989 on Monday as one more person tested positive for theinfection, an official said.
The lone case was detected in South Sikkim throughrapid antigen test, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.
Sikkim now has 322 active cases, while 5,443 peoplehave recovered from the disease, 129 patients have succumbedto the infection and 95 patients have migrated to otherstates, he said.
The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,842 samplesfor COVID-19, including 25 in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.
PTI KDKACD ACD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- Himalayan
- South Sikkim
- Sonam Bhutia
- Bhutia
ALSO READ
Andhra HC CJ goes to Sikkim; Sikkim CJ sent to Andhra
Sikkim reports 11 positive cases, one more death due to COVID-19
Sikkim successfully conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run
United Sikkim revived, Bhutia says aim is to bring ISL into state
Transferred to Sikkim HC, Andhra HC Chief Justice JK Maheshwari given a send-off by full court