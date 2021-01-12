Left Menu
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' reaches Delhi

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:58 IST
Visual from Delhi airport. Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune on Tuesday morning. Covishield is among the two coronavirus vaccines in India that have been given approval for emergency use authorisation.

SpiceJet on Tuesday carried India's first consignment of Covid vaccine 'Covidshield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kilograms from Pune to Delhi, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.The first consignment containing vials of the Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.Amid tight security, three trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today."A total of eight flights - two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines," said Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team which is handling air transport of Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport told ANI. The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata, and Guwahati.Pune-based logistic firm Kool-ex Cold Chain has been tasked with ferrying the vaccine stocks via tech-enabled trucks laced with temperature control features ranging from -25 degrees to +25 degrees Celsius.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose, SII officials had said on MondayThe first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country is starting from January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination."In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," he added. (ANI)

