Left Menu
Development News Edition

India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:20 IST
India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive. Authorities hope to inoculate 300 million high-risk people over the next six to eight months. Vaccinations are scheduled to begin on Saturday.

First to get the vaccine will be 30 million health and other front-line workers, followed by about 270 million people aged over 50 or deemed high-risk. Airlines were due to deliver 5.65 million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, officials said vaccine distribution was their top priority. "These vaccines will be taken to the cold storage from the airport and swiftly delivered to vaccination booths," said Nitin Patel, Gujarat's deputy chief minister.

Modi's government on Monday signed purchase agreements with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, to buy its Covishield shot — over a week after approving the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Serum is supplying some 11 million doses of the shot to the government at 200 rupees ($2.72) a dose, a source said.

Health authorities in eastern and western states said they would use the experience from regular child immunisation programmes for polio to ensure everyone gets covered in what they called the world's biggest vaccination drive. But shoddy transport networks and a crumbling healthcare system add an enormous layer of complexity, they said.

At close to 10.5 million, India has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections globally behind the United States, although the rate of increase in cases has been slowing. On Tuesday, the number of infections in India climbed by 12,584, the lowest daily increase in several months. More than 151,000 people have died of the virus in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

Indias army chief said on Tuesday he expected talks with China will lead to an amicable solution to the Himalayan border crisis which escalated after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed last year. General Manoj Mukund Naravane s...

SC seeks cooperation of farmers' unions, says ''those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws.

SC seeks cooperation of farmers unions, says those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee on farm laws....

Australia acting PM equates Capitol attack with BLM protests

Australias acting prime minister on Tuesday defended his comments comparing the attack on the US Capitol building with Black Lives Matter protests despite criticism from Indigenous and human rights groups.Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCor...

Indian-Americans helped Democrats win Georgia Senate race, says Impact

Asian Americans, including the rapidly growing Indian-American community in Georgia, played an important role in helping Democrats win the two crucial Senate races in the state, a political action group has claimed.The Indian American Impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021