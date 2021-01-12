Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:52 IST
Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says
The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.

"If we're going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully make sure that this is the last big lockdown of the country, it's very important that we all stick to the rules," Kit Malthouse told Sky News, saying tighter rules would depend on "the numbers" relating to infections and hospitalisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

