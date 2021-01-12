Bavarian premier wants to discuss obligatory vaccinations for nursing home staff

Germany needs to consider introducing an obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 for staff in nursing homes, Bavaria's state premier said, to reduce the risk of infection for the people they take care of.

"I am against a general obligation to get vaccinated," Markus Soeder told broadcaster ZDF.

"But we have to consider raising protection for the especially sensitive areas such as nursing homes," he added, referring to reports that many nursing staff were not planning to be vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)