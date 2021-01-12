Left Menu
Bavarian premier wants to discuss obligatory vaccinations for nursing home staff

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:58 IST
Germany needs to consider introducing an obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 for staff in nursing homes, Bavaria's state premier said, to reduce the risk of infection for the people they take care of.

"I am against a general obligation to get vaccinated," Markus Soeder told broadcaster ZDF.

"But we have to consider raising protection for the especially sensitive areas such as nursing homes," he added, referring to reports that many nursing staff were not planning to be vaccinated.

