Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:44 IST
The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here on Tuesday, and the Karnatakagovernment said it was committed to conducting the vaccinationdrive in a transparent way.

According to official sources, the flight carrying thevaccines landed at the Kempegowda international airport here.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakarsaid 7.95 lakh Covishield vaccines were arriving.

''... 7,95,000 vials of Covishield vaccine are arriving inthe first consignment.. the arrival of the remaining of thetotal 13.90 lakh vials that the state will get will be knownin the later stages,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it will be stored atthe state vaccine stores in the city.

''The state government will conduct the vaccination drive-whether it is storage, supply or administering as perguidelines- will be held in a transparent way, as directed byChief Minister B S Yediyurappa,'' he added.

The state government has already said that about 16 lakhfrontline workers in the state will be administered a vaccineagainst COVID-19 in the first phase at 235 sites.

Noting that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)has given approval to Covishield and the Centre has purchased1.1 crore doses, Sudhakar claimed that there was no othercountry in the world that has fixed the price of the vaccineat such low rates.

''It has been procured at Rs 210 per dose including GSTfrom the Serum institute, Pune. The total cost is Rs 231crore,'' he said.

The central government will be vaccinating about 3 crorepeople in the country in the first phase for free of cost.

Observing that one vial contains 5 ml and it will be 0.5ml per dose, Sudhakar said 10 people can be administered ineach vial of vaccine.

''28 days after taking the first dose, a second doseshould be taken. The vaccine will help in developingimmunogenicity. The vaccine is completely safe and there isno need for anyone to worry or fear,'' he said The vaccination will be held as per protocols andguidelines issued.

''If there are any side effects it will be recorded...

details of every person who takes a vaccine will be recorded,after getting the vaccine shot the person will have to be inthe observation room.

If there is any side effect, there will be facilities toimmediately treat them,'' the minister said adding that thevaccine has been safe during clinical trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

