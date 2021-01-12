Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of 6.47lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here on Tuesday,and the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.

According to official sources, the flight carrying theCovishield vaccines landed at the Kempegowda internationalairport here.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar's office issuingcorrections to his statement earlier in the day, said 6,47,500doses of vaccine arrived in Bengaluru and Belagavi in thenorthern part of the state will receive next consignmenttomorrow.

Earlier, addressing reporters Sudhakar said, 7.95 lakhvials of Covishield vaccines were arriving in the firstconsignment.

The vaccine consignment was transported to the statevaccine store in the city in a refrigerated truck.

''The state government will conduct the vaccination drive-whether it is storage, supply or administering as perguidelines- in a transparent way, as directed by ChiefMinister B S Yediyurappa,'' Sudhakar said.

COVID-19 vaccination drive will start on January 16, andthe state government has already said that about 16 lakhfrontline workers in the state will be administered a vaccineagainst COVID-19 in the first phase at 235 sites.

Noting that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)has given approval to Covishield and the Centre has purchased1.1 crore doses, Sudhakar claimed that there was no othercountry in the world that has fixed the price of the vaccineat such low rates.

''It has been procured at Rs 210 per dose including GSTfrom the Serum institute, Pune. The total cost is Rs 231crore,'' he said.

The central government will be vaccinating about 3 crorepeople in the country in the first phase for free of cost.

Observing that each vial contains 5 ml and it will be 0.5ml per dose, Sudhakar said 10 people can be administered ineach vial of vaccine.

''28 days after taking the first dose, a second doseshould be taken. The vaccine will help in developingimmunogenicity. The vaccine is completely safe and there is noneed for anyone to worry or fear,'' he said.

''If there are any side effects it will be recorded...

details of every person who takes a vaccine will be recorded,after getting the vaccine shot the person will have to be inthe observation room.

If there is any side effect, there will be facilities toimmediately treat them,'' the minister said adding that thevaccine has been safe during clinical trials.

