Karnataka gets first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, arrived at Bengaluru from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday, informed an official.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:41 IST
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Bengaluru (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, arrived at Bengaluru from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday, informed an official. Earlier today, the Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state will be getting 7.95 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccine in the first consignment.

"The vaccines will be stored in the government storage facility near Anand Rao circle," Sudhakar said. "Covishield vaccine has already been approved by the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI). Union government has purchased 1.1 crore dosages of vaccine at a cost of Rs 210 per dose. This is the cheapest COVID-19 vaccine in the world," he said adding that each dose of vaccine contains 0.5 ml and each vial contains 10 dosages of vaccines.

"The second dose should be given 28 days after the first dosage. The vaccine will generate resistance power in the body and it is safe," informed the Karnataka Health Minister. "'Not for sale' is written over the vial to avoid misuse. Health warriors will get the vaccine on priority. All guidelines will be followed while giving the vaccine. Every person who is vaccinated will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination," he added. (ANI)

