EU wraps preliminary talks with Valneva on supply of COVID vaccines

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:38 IST
The European Union said on Tuesday it had concluded exploratory talks with French drugmaker Valneva for the supply of up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"The envisaged contract with Valneva would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase together 30 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 30 million more doses," the EU Commission said in a statement, confirming earlier Reuters reports.

