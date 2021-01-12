First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Lucknow airport Tuesday evening: Official

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Lucknow airport Tuesday evening: OfficialPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:28 IST
The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines is reaching Lucknow airport on Tuesday evening, an official said.
For the vaccination drive to begin on January 16, the first consignment of vaccines is arriving in Lucknow this evening, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.
The vaccines will be arriving in cold storages in eight other places in the state soon and from there they will be sent to districts and their block level PHCs and CHCs which are the cold chain points for the vaccination, he said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said the vaccination would be done as per the directives of the central government with healthcare workers and volunteers being given jabs in the first phase.
The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over six crore doses of COVID vaccines from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16. The cost is Rs 1,300 crore.
