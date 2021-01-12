Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it the second shot after Pfizer and BioNTech's to be approved in the country and clearing the way to get up to 1.5 million doses from the firms through February.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:25 IST
Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Switzerland approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it the second shot after Pfizer and BioNTech's to be approved in the country and clearing the way to get up to 1.5 million doses from the firms through February. The Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic's decision comes days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to Moderna's vaccine. The messenger RNA vaccine, relying on similar technology as that used by Pfizer-BioNTech, is a two-dose shot that in trials showed 95% efficacy.

Switzerland has been a second-wave coronavirus hotspot, with infections totalling some 500,000 and deaths rising by dozens daily to more than 7,500. The country, which has been vaccinating with Pfizer-BioNTech's shots since before Christmas, this week canceled the famed Lauberhorn World Cup ski race, due to COVID-19 fears.

Health ministry officials have predicted the country will get a total of 500,000 doses in January, and another one million doses in February, with Moderna's shot adding to totals. "Following a thorough review of all the submitted data on safety, efficacy and quality, Swissmedic has today temporarily authorised the Moderna vaccine," the regulator said.

The vaccine comes with a "Made in Switzerland" label, as contract drug manufacturer Lonza makes its active ingredients at its factories in Visp, near the Matterhorn mountain. Lonza said on Monday production at the first of three new Visp manufacturing lines has started, with the first batch due before the end of the month.

Switzerland has ordered some 15 million vaccine doses, including from AstraZeneca whose products have yet to be approved, after setting aside 400 million Swiss francs ($455 million) for shots. High global demand from everywhere, combined with limited production, means there is too little vaccine to go around. Still, the country has told its 8.6 million residents that everybody who wants to will likely be able to get vaccinated by next summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Woakes rues missed opportunity to push for test start v Sri Lanka

England seamer Chris Woakes was relieved to be out of his Sri Lanka hotel room after spending seven days in isolation but said he was unlikely to play in the first test that starts in Galle on Thursday. With all-rounder Ben Stokes not avail...

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...

India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

Indias Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open....

Second U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A second Democratic U.S. lawmaker said she had tested positive for COVID-19 days after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear a face mask, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021