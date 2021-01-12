471 new coronavirus cases in MP, eight deaths, 615 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,49,553 on Tuesday with 471 fresh cases coming tolight, a health official said.

With eight more people succumbing to the viralinfection, the overall death toll rose to 3,726, he said.

A total of 615 patients were discharged fromhospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to2,38,328.

Of new fatalities, two died in Alirajpur and one eachin Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Damoh, Raisen and Umariadistricts, the official said.

Of 471 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 97 and Indore76.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,704,including 910 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at41,112 with 592 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,203 active cases, while this figurefor Bhopal is 1,975.

With 24,069 new tests conducted in the state, theoverall tally of tests rose to 49.49 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,49,553, new cases 471, death toll 3,726, recovered 2,38,328,active cases 7,499, number of tests conducted so far49,49,929.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)