Haryana reports 8 COOVI-19 deaths, 192 fresh cases

Haryana on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities that took the death toll to 2,964, while 192 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,65,391, according to the health department's daily bulletin One fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Mahindergarh, Jhajjar and Palwal districts while two deaths were from Sonipat, it said.

The bulletin said that among the districts that reported fresh cases, 56 were in Gurgaon and 34 in Faridabad.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,441 and as many as 2,59,986 people have recovered. The recovery rate is 97.96 per cent, it said.

