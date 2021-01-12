Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports 8 COOVI-19 deaths, 192 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST
Haryana reports 8 COOVI-19 deaths, 192 fresh cases

Haryana on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities that took the death toll to 2,964, while 192 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,65,391, according to the health department's daily bulletin One fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Mahindergarh, Jhajjar and Palwal districts while two deaths were from Sonipat, it said.

The bulletin said that among the districts that reported fresh cases, 56 were in Gurgaon and 34 in Faridabad.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,441 and as many as 2,59,986 people have recovered. The recovery rate is 97.96 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021