Haryana reports 8 COOVI-19 deaths, 192 fresh cases

Haryana reports 8 COOVI-19 deaths, 192 fresh casesPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST
Haryana on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 fatalities that took the death toll to 2,964, while 192 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,65,391, according to the health department's daily bulletin One fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Mahindergarh, Jhajjar and Palwal districts while two deaths were from Sonipat, it said.
The bulletin said that among the districts that reported fresh cases, 56 were in Gurgaon and 34 in Faridabad.
The number of active cases in the state is 2,441 and as many as 2,59,986 people have recovered. The recovery rate is 97.96 per cent, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahindergarh
- health department's
- Jhajjar
- Faridabad
- Panchkula
- Gurgaon
- Haryana
- Palwal
- Yamunanagar
ALSO READ
Air quality plunges in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon
Haryana: Panchkula admin bans sale of crackers till Jan 2
Faridabad: UK-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus
320 kg ganja-laden truck on way to Gurgaon seized, driver arrested: Police
Dry run for COVID-19 conducted in Chandigarh, Haryana's Panchkula district