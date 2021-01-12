Uttarakhand conducts another COVID-19 vaccination dry run

Left Menu
Dehradun, Jan 12 PTI Uttarakhand on Tuesday conducted another vaccination dry run at more than 300 health centres ahead of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on January 16.Dummy vaccines were administered to a total of 6,650 beneficiaries against a target of 7,964 at 343 health units across the state during the dry run, National Health Mission NHM director Sonika said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:06 IST
Dehradun, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Tuesday conducted another vaccination dry run at more than 300 health centres ahead of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on January 16.

Dummy vaccines were administered to a total of 6,650 beneficiaries against a target of 7,964 at 343 health units across the state during the dry run, National Health Mission (NHM) director Sonika said. She said 84 per cent of the target was achieved during the exercise. All preparations have been made for the actual inoculation exercise that begins on January 16, she said.

All arrangements are in place in the hill state to receive the first consignment of vaccines on January 14.

Uttarakhand will get 1,13,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre in the first consignment which will be administered to healthcare workers at all district hospitals, AIIMS-Rishikesh, Army hospitals and main community heath centres on a priority. The healthcare workers also include ASHA and ANM workers, Sonika said.

NHM director Saroj Naithani said the first consignment of coronavirus vaccines will be enough for 50 per cent of the healthcare workers.

Another supply of vaccines will be needed for the remaining 50 per cent, she said. PTI ALM SRY

