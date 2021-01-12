729 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 12 deaths

With 729 new COVID-19 cases and12 deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseloadrose to 2,90,813 and the death toll to 3,517, a healthofficial said.

The number of people who have recovered reached2,79,236 after 94 people were discharged from varioushospitals and 945 patients completed their home isolationduring the day.

There are now 8,060 active cases in the state.

Raipur district reported 121 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,609, including 742 deaths.

Durg recorded 102 new cases, Bilaspur 85 and Raigarh47, among other districts.

Of the 12 fatalities recorded during the day, fiveeach took place on Monday and Tuesday while two had takenplace earlier, the official said.

With 26,708 samples tested on Tuesday, the totalnumber of tests conducted in the state went up to 38,29,788,he added.

