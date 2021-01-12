Left Menu
Development News Edition

729 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 12 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:44 IST
729 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 12 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 729 new COVID-19 cases and12 deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseloadrose to 2,90,813 and the death toll to 3,517, a healthofficial said.

The number of people who have recovered reached2,79,236 after 94 people were discharged from varioushospitals and 945 patients completed their home isolationduring the day.

There are now 8,060 active cases in the state.

Raipur district reported 121 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,609, including 742 deaths.

Durg recorded 102 new cases, Bilaspur 85 and Raigarh47, among other districts.

Of the 12 fatalities recorded during the day, fiveeach took place on Monday and Tuesday while two had takenplace earlier, the official said.

With 26,708 samples tested on Tuesday, the totalnumber of tests conducted in the state went up to 38,29,788,he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 2,90,813, New cases 729, Death toll 3,517,Recovered 2,79,236, Active cases 8,060, tests today 26,708,total tests 38,29,788. PTI TKPKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disappointed with SC panel, stir to continue till laws get repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday disapproved of the Supreme Court appointed panel formed to end the impasse between the farmers unions and the Centre over the new farm laws.Speaking to reporters at the protest site i...

Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.4 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications.The latest results ar...

Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by weekend

Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.Since kicking off its vaccination c...

PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department PWD, Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.The Deputy Engineer had alle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021