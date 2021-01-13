Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meagre lockdown food parcels for English school children provoke outcry

However, images shared online of some of the food parcels were criticized by politicians, celebrities and the public, who questioned whether they contained enough food and nutrition for the number of meals they were supposed to cover. The outcry began when one Twitter user posted a parcel she said was expected to last 10 days of lunches containing: a loaf of bread, two potatoes, two carrots, three apples, a tomato, some dried pasta, bananas, cheese, beans and other small snacks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:52 IST
Meagre lockdown food parcels for English school children provoke outcry

Shared images of meagre food packages supplied to children by schools during England's COVID-19 lockdown prompted an outcry on Tuesday and led the government to warn private suppliers to raise their standards.

With England in lockdown to try to control a surge in coronavirus cases, the government has asked schools to provide free lunches for eligible children stuck at home. However, images shared online of some of the food parcels were criticized by politicians, celebrities and the public, who questioned whether they contained enough food and nutrition for the number of meals they were supposed to cover.

The outcry began when one Twitter user posted a parcel she said was expected to last 10 days of lunches containing: a loaf of bread, two potatoes, two carrots, three apples, a tomato, some dried pasta, bananas, cheese, beans and other small snacks. "The photos being shared on social media today are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the high standard of free school meals we expect to be sent to children," Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said.

Children are eligible for the programme if they are in their first three years of schooling - roughly aged 4 to 7 - or if their parents receive certain state benefits. More than 1.4 million children qualify. Reuters spoke to the Twitter user who posted the original photo. She declined to be named, but confirmed the photograph showed everything in the package she had collected from the school for one child.

"What they're going to end up with on a typical day is one round of cheese sandwich with one quite thin slice of cheese in it and no butter on the bread - that is going to be quite hard to eat," she said. The pack was supplied by Chartwells, part of the FTSE-listed Compass Group PLC. Supply contracts are not negotiated by central government.

The firm said the package in question was only intended to last five days. It apologised for the quantity it offered and said it would refund schools in cases where it had not met its standards. "In our efforts to provide thousands of food parcels a week at extremely short notice we are very sorry the quantity has fallen short in this instance," a spokeswoman for Chartwells said in an emailed statement.

Other users posted images they said showed similar food packages received from schools, which can come from a range of suppliers. Reuters could not verify all the images. "Something is going wrong and we need to fix it, quickly!" said Premier League soccer player Marcus Rashford, who led a publicity campaign last year to pressure the government into extending the provision of meals to include school holiday times, which it later did.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WWF urges pandemic reset to stop forest loss for harmful food production

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world has lost tropical forest equivalent to the size of California over a 13-year period, green group WWF said on Wednesday, calling for COVID-19 recovery plans to rev...

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

A group of leading investors on Wednesday called for an end to a crisis involving hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck on ships for many months due to COVID-19, warning that the situation was creating bigger risks every day.About 90 of ...

Half of women put off by macho language in job adverts

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Biased language in some job adverts in Britain deters as many as one in two women from applying, a study said on Wednesday, amid a push to attract more women to male-dominated sector...

Critical care staff suffer trauma and severe anxiety due to COVID-19 - UK study

Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units ICU in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling theyd be better off dead, according to a study publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021