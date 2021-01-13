Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economyReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:00 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the country's mass COVID-19 vaccination programme was important to stop the spread of coronavirus and would help accelerate economic recovery.
Speaking more than an hour after receiving the first shot of the immunisation drive, Jokowi, as the president is known, said the programme using the CoronaVac vaccine of China's Sinovac Biotech will immediately start in regions across the country.
ALSO READ
China reports 27 new COVID cases vs 21 a day earlier
First-ever margin trading and securities lending deals by foreign QFII investors completed in China
Biden sets tone for US-China ties, says coalition needed to confront Beijing
China stocks fall as material, energy shares drag on profit-taking
China slams UK Foreign Minister's 'fact-distorting' remarks on trial of 12 Hong Kongers