Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:00 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the country's mass COVID-19 vaccination programme was important to stop the spread of coronavirus and would help accelerate economic recovery.

Speaking more than an hour after receiving the first shot of the immunisation drive, Jokowi, as the president is known, said the programme using the CoronaVac vaccine of China's Sinovac Biotech will immediately start in regions across the country.

