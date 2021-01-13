Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 infections, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:09 IST
India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 infections, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147, including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday.

With 17,817 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,529. At present, there are 64,759 active coronavirus cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 53,067 active infections.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,34,89,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 12, of which 8,36,227 samples were tested yesterday. On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the coronavirus recovery rate touched 96.49 per cent. It also said that the total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 96. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biting cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states at 1.4 degrees Celsius.Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of three notches below the normal. Hisa...

Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie The Girl on The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The...

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaouis r...

Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses: Official

The African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa, a continental official said Tuesday.Nicaise Ndembi, senior science adviser for the Africa Centres for Disease Control an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021