Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan confirms first case of S.African COVID-19 variant

Separately, the command centre said that from Thursday anyone arriving from South Africa or eSwatini, or who had been there within the previous 14 days, would have to quarantine at a centralised facility, which already applies to travellers coming from Britain. South Africa reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily infections last week, taking total COVID-19 cases to more than 1.2 million, the most on the African continent.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST
Taiwan confirms first case of S.African COVID-19 variant

Taiwan health authorities said on Wednesday they had confirmed the first case of the highly transmissible South African variant of COVID-19, in an eSwatini national being treated in hospital. The infection with the variant had been confirmed on Tuesday by laboratory test, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

The man in his 30s had arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 24 and began developing symptoms while in quarantine and was initially confirmed to have COVID-19 on Jan. 3, according to details previously released by the government. The small southern African country of eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwan's only remaining diplomatic ally on the continent.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died in a South African hospital last month after testing positive for COVID-19. Separately, the command centre said that from Thursday anyone arriving from South Africa or eSwatini, or who had been there within the previous 14 days, would have to quarantine at a centralised facility, which already applies to travellers coming from Britain.

South Africa reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily infections last week, taking total COVID-19 cases to more than 1.2 million, the most on the African continent. Coronavirus deaths now exceed 33,000. Taiwan has reported 843 COVID-19 cases including seven deaths. Almost all the cases have been imported and about 100 people are being treated in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Manila Philippines, January 13 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 492,700. The death toll climbed to 9,699 after 146 m...

Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

The issues raised by Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok ...

Ricky Gervais reveals he turned down chance to do comedy in space

Comedian and host Ricky Gervais recently revealed that he had turned down a chance to become the first comedian to do a gig in space. According to Fox News, the 59-year-old host appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and told the la...

Epic draw at SCG done with, injury-ravaged India aim to break into Australia's fortress at The Gabba

By Nidhima Taneja There have been injuries, banters and episodes of racial abuse -- from the hostile Aussie crowd -- that the visiting Indian team has had to face on their current tour of Australia. But this group of men has shown tremendou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021