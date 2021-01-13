Left Menu
Development News Edition

First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:32 IST
First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches MP

The first consignment of about94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached the Bhopalairport in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a state governmentofficial said.

The batch of the vaccine doses arrived at the RajaBhoj Airport in a scheduled flight from Mumbai, said theofficial of the Public Relations Department.

''About 94,000 vials of the vaccine in different boxeshave arrived in Bhopal,'' he said.

He said the insulated van of the state Healthdepartment transported these boxes of the doses to the StateVaccine Centre.

These doses would be dispatched to eight districtsfrom Bhopal under the supervision of officials, the officialsaid.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspectedthe arrangements made at the vaccine centre, he said.

According to officials, about five lakh health andfrontline workers will be administered the shots in the firstphase of the inoculation drive beginning January 16.

The dispatch of of the Covishield vaccine began onearly Tuesday from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India(SII).

As on January 12, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 case tallystood at 2,49,553, as per the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Manila Philippines, January 13 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 492,700. The death toll climbed to 9,699 after 146 m...

Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

The issues raised by Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok ...

Ricky Gervais reveals he turned down chance to do comedy in space

Comedian and host Ricky Gervais recently revealed that he had turned down a chance to become the first comedian to do a gig in space. According to Fox News, the 59-year-old host appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and told the la...

Epic draw at SCG done with, injury-ravaged India aim to break into Australia's fortress at The Gabba

By Nidhima Taneja There have been injuries, banters and episodes of racial abuse -- from the hostile Aussie crowd -- that the visiting Indian team has had to face on their current tour of Australia. But this group of men has shown tremendou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021