J-K receives 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), officials said.

While 79,000 doses were received here for vaccination of nearly 60,000 healthcare workers in the Kashmir valley, 67,500 vaccines have been received in the Jammu division, they said.

The officials said the vaccination will begin on Saturday at 30 centres across the union territory.

''To begin with, inauguration ceremonies will be held at SKIMS hospital Soura in Srinagar and Government Medical College Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be present,'' they said.

Besides these two, there are 14 immunisation centres each in the Kashmir valley and the Jammu division.

The officials said in the first phase, healthcare workers across the union territory will be given shots while frontline workers will be covered in the second phase.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 1,22,700 cases of coronavirus so far while the death toll due to the epidemic has reached 1,912. The number of active cases is around 2,000.

