Man in judicial custody dies while undergoing treatment in Kerala hospital

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST
A 35-year-old man, who wasarrested in Ernakulam district in connection with a financialfraud, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at theMedical College Hospital here, police said.

Shafique Thaiparambil, hailing from Kanjirappallyin Kottayam district, was remanded to judicial custody afterhe was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating a woman inUdayamperoor in Ernakulam district.

While his relatives voiced suspicion over hisdeath in judicial custody, jail authorities in Ernakulam saidhe was admitted to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Tuesdayafter he suffered an attack of epilepsy at the facility.

Doctors referred him to Kottayam Medical College onWednesday morning after his condition worsened, they said.

Claiming that Shafique was healthy when he wastaken into custody from his residence, his relatives allegedthat he died due to police torture.

Relatives also alleged that the police did notinform them about his health condition when he was admitted tothe general hospital at Ernakulam.

They claimed that the police telephoned themonly after his condition worsened while being treated at thegovernment medical college hospital here.

His body has been shifted to the mortuary forpost-mortem, police said.

