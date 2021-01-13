Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK hits grim record of 1,564 daily COVID-19 deaths

Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson said the situation was very, very tough in the National Health Service NHS and the strain on staff was colossal.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:47 IST
UK hits grim record of 1,564 daily COVID-19 deaths

The UK on Wednesday hit a grim record of 1,564 daily death toll of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the worst figure since the pandemic hit last year, taking the country’s death tally from the deadly virus to 84,767.

It comes as 47,525 more people tested positive for the virus, even as London registered the first fall in hospitalisations since early December. The figures come as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there was a ''very substantial'' risk of intensive care capacity in hospitals being ''overtopped''. Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson said the situation was ''very, very tough'' in the National Health Service (NHS) and the strain on staff was ''colossal''. He once again appealed to the public to follow lockdown rules, which require people to stay at home and only go out for limited reasons.

He also revealed that steps were being taken to monitor a new variant of coronavirus in Brazil, which is believed to be different from other variants found in the UK and South Africa.

''We already have tough measures... to protect this country from new infections coming in from abroad. We are taking steps to do that in respect of the Brazilian variant,'' he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, he told Parliament that COVID vaccinations will be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week as soon as supplies of the Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford/AstraZeneca and eventually the Moderna vaccine allow. The 24-7 service will be piloted in a small number of places first – with NHS staff likely to be offered the option of overnight vaccinations first.

''They are going exceptionally fast,'' he said, in reference to the vaccination programme.

By the end of Monday, 2.4 million people had received their first of two vaccine doses. The government has promised all the over-70s, the extremely clinically vulnerable and front-line health and care workers – about 15 million people – will be offered a jab by mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,52...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021