COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.

This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,718 with 11 new fatalities, they said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12. The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 2,991 from 3,179 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.50 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases, respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded.

These 357 new cases came out of the 70,745 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,812 RT-PCR tests and 32,933 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,31,249. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday, ''Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will chair a meeting on Thursday, January 14 at 11 AM, to review the preparations made under the Delhi government's COVID vaccination rollout plan''.

Also, sources said, the total number of sites in Delhi where COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will be carried out on January 16 has been revised to 75 from 89 decided earlier by authorities.

According to the Wednesday bulletin, out of the total number of 11,984 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,749 are vacant.

It said that 198 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 5 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 95 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,17,540 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,585 on Wednesday from 2,702 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 1,345 on Wednesday from 1,383 the previous day. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)