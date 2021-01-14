Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Union secures 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers

The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca , through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson, said Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union. He added that all 270 million doses would be made available this year, with at least 50 million available "for the crucial period of April to June 2021".

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 02:28 IST
African Union secures 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers

The African Union has secured a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers for member states to supplement the COVAX programme, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

African nations are grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus, infections rising to at least 3.1 million and 74,600 deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally. The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca , through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson, said Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union.

He added that all 270 million doses would be made available this year, with at least 50 million available "for the crucial period of April to June 2021". On financing, Ramaphosa said arrangements had been made with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support member states who want access to the vaccines.

Afreximbank would, upon receipt of firm orders from member states, provide advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers. "There is also close collaboration between the AU team and the World Bank to ensure that member states are able to access about $5 billion either to buy more vaccines or pay for delivery of vaccines committed on their behalf by Afreximbank," Ramaphosa said.

He added: "These endeavours aim to supplement the COVAX efforts, and to ensure that as many dosages of vaccine as possible become available throughout Africa as soon as possible." Ramaphosa said while the COVAX initiative, co-led by the World Health Organization, was vital to Africa's response, the African Union was concerned that COVAX volumes to be released between February and June may not extend beyond the needs of frontline health care workers.

The COVAX facility aims to make available 2 billion doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New York City mayor says it will end business ties with Trump Organization

New York City declared on Wednesday that it will cut business ties with the Trump Organization, and at least two companies made similar moves, citing the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by a crowd that President Donald Trump had egge...

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. ...

Health News Roundup: Gut bacteria tied to COVID-19 severity, immune response; World Bank chief says vaccine rollout critical for poorer countries and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirusGovernments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs against the backdrop of fears of a fast-spreading varia...

Brazil registers 60,899 new coronavirus cases, 1,274 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has had 60,899 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,274 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The South American country has now registered 8,256,536 cases since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021