Brazil registers 60,899 new coronavirus cases, 1,274 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers 60,899 new coronavirus cases, 1,274 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-01-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 02:34 IST
Brazil has had 60,899 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,274 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The South American country has now registered 8,256,536 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 205,964, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
