Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months, UK study finds

People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a UK study of healthcare workers has found. Preliminary findings by scientists at Public Health England (PHE) showed that reinfections in people who have COVID-19 antibodies from a past infection are rare - with only 44 cases found among 6,614 previously infected people in the study.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:32 IST
COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months, UK study finds

People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a UK study of healthcare workers has found.

Preliminary findings by scientists at Public Health England (PHE) showed that reinfections in people who have COVID-19 antibodies from a past infection are rare - with only 44 cases found among 6,614 previously infected people in the study. But experts cautioned that the findings mean people who contracted the disease in the first wave of the pandemic in the early months of 2020 may now be vulnerable to catching it again.

They also warned that people with so-called "natural immunity" - acquired through having had the infection - may still be able carry the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in their nose and throat, and could unwittingly pass it on. “We now know that most of those who have had the virus, and developed antibodies, are protected from reinfection, but this is not total and we do not yet know how long protection lasts," said Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at PHE and co-leader of the study, whose findings were published on Thursday.

“This means even if you believe you already had the disease and are protected, you can be reassured it is highly unlikely you will develop severe infections. But there is still a risk you could acquire an infection and transmit (it) to others." A statement on the study said its findings did not address antibody or other immune responses to vaccines now being rolled out against COVID-19, or on how effective vaccines would be. Vaccine responses will be considered later this year, it said.

The research, known as the SIREN study, involves tens of thousands of healthcare workers in Britain who have been tested regularly since June for new COVID-19 infections as well as for the presence of antibodies. Between June 18 and Nov. 24 scientists detected 44 potential reinfections - two "probable" and 42 "possible" - out of 6,614 participants who had tested positive for antibodies. This represents an 83% rate of protection from reinfection, they said.

The researchers plan to continue following and assessing the participants to see if this natural immunity might last longer than five months in some. But they warned that early evidence from the next stage of the study already suggests some people with immunity can still carry high levels of virus and could transmit it to others. "It is therefore crucial that everyone continues to follow the rules and stays at home, even if they have previously had COVID-19," they said in the statement about their results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. Passengers will be required to provide proof of a ...

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Snap Inc is permanently terminating U.S. President Donald Trumps Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol...

Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing

Britain on Wednesday altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into care homes from hospitals without being re-tested for the disease. Such ind...

Sumo-Top Japan sumo wrestler Hakuho released from hospital after COVID infection - media reports

Japans top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021