With 7 new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 4,310
Mizoram reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 14-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 08:33 IST
Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. The cumulative count for COVID-19 cases in the state has jumped to 4,310 including 101 active cases. Out of the seven new cases, one was reported via Rapid Antigen test and six through RT-PCR test.
As many as 4,200 people have been discharged after being treated for coronavirus. However, nine persons have succumbed to the virus. The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.
The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covishield
- Rapid Antigen
- Indian
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
CDSCO expert panel recommends grant of permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India: Sources.
'Covishield' ready to roll out in coming weeks: Poonawalla
CDSCO expert panel set to recommend approving Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for emergency use in India: Sources.
India's drugs regulator approves Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use.
COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield', 'Covaxin' to be available soon in India