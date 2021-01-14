Left Menu
With 7 new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 4,310

Mizoram reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 14-01-2021 08:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. The cumulative count for COVID-19 cases in the state has jumped to 4,310 including 101 active cases. Out of the seven new cases, one was reported via Rapid Antigen test and six through RT-PCR test.

As many as 4,200 people have been discharged after being treated for coronavirus. However, nine persons have succumbed to the virus. The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.

The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

