WHO's COVID-19 probe team arrives in China's Wuhan, state TV says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:27 IST
A global team of scientists led by the World Health Organization arrived in China's central city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, to investigate the origins of the pandemic, state television said on Thursday.

The team will spend about a month in the city, including two weeks in quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

