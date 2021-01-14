Left Menu
Union minister Shripad Naik's health improving: Doctors

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

The health condition of Unionminister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment at a Goahospital following an accident, has improved and he isresponding to the treatment, a senior official from thehospital said on Thursday.

Naik, 68, continues to be on high flow nasal cannula(HFNC-an oxygen supply system), the official from the GoaMedical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the minister isadmitted, told PTI.

A joint team of the All India Institute of MedicalSciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the GMCH is monitoring theminister's health, he said.

''There is lot of improvement in his health conditionand he is recovering. He is responding to the treatment,'' theofficial said.

The team from AIIMS arrived in Goa on Tuesday andreviewed the health condition of the Union Minister of Statefor Defence and AYUSH.

On Wednesday, the team of AIIMS doctors extubated Naik(removed the tube inserted to assist him in breathing) and hewas put on HFNC, the official said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Naik isconscious and recovering.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the GMCHon Tuesday, had said that if required, Naik will be shifted toNew Delhi for further treatment.

Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and anaide died on Monday when their car met with accident nearAnkola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returning tohome state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

GMCH's Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar on Tuesday said whenNaik was brought to the GMCH on Monday night, he was criticaland four major surgeries were performed on him.

Bandekar had also said that Naik will continue to bein the hospital for another 10 to 15 days, and it will take atleast three to four months for him to recuperate completely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

