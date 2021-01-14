Covid vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand

Around 1.62 lakh COVID-19 vaccinehas reached all the 24 districts of Jharkhand for thescheduled first phase of the vaccination drive on January 16,a top Health department official said on Thursday.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, thevaccines will be administered to state healthcare workers in129 vaccination centres, the official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarnitold PTI that 1.62 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine sent fromthe state Health department warehouse at Namkum have reachedall the 24 districts this morning.

He said the Union Health Ministry has allowed 129vaccination centers for Jharkhand in the first phase of thevaccination drive.

Kulkarni said the vaccination drive in Jharkhand willstart on January 16 and healthcare workers and militarypersonnel will be administered vaccine in the first phase ofthe vaccination campaign.

He said that the vaccines will be given to those whosenames and details will be obtained sequentially from the appcreated by the Union Ministry of Health to decide who iseligible for vaccination.

The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcareworkers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinatedin the first phase of the vaccination campaign.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive about 2.5lakh frontline workers will be given the vaccine, he said.

Kulkarni said in the third phase a plan has beenprepared to give the vaccine to about 70 lakh people above theage of 50 in the state.

