Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:49 IST
Covid vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand

Around 1.62 lakh COVID-19 vaccinehas reached all the 24 districts of Jharkhand for thescheduled first phase of the vaccination drive on January 16,a top Health department official said on Thursday.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, thevaccines will be administered to state healthcare workers in129 vaccination centres, the official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarnitold PTI that 1.62 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine sent fromthe state Health department warehouse at Namkum have reachedall the 24 districts this morning.

He said the Union Health Ministry has allowed 129vaccination centers for Jharkhand in the first phase of thevaccination drive.

Kulkarni said the vaccination drive in Jharkhand willstart on January 16 and healthcare workers and militarypersonnel will be administered vaccine in the first phase ofthe vaccination campaign.

He said that the vaccines will be given to those whosenames and details will be obtained sequentially from the appcreated by the Union Ministry of Health to decide who iseligible for vaccination.

The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcareworkers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinatedin the first phase of the vaccination campaign.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive about 2.5lakh frontline workers will be given the vaccine, he said.

Kulkarni said in the third phase a plan has beenprepared to give the vaccine to about 70 lakh people above theage of 50 in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's tally of the new UK COVID-19 strain reaches 109

The total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK reached 109 on Thursday, informed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government i...

School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students

School principals in the national capital welcomed the governments decision to reopen schools for class 10 and 12 students, saying it will give them ample time and good atmosphere for preparing for board exams.The decision to call students ...

French labour minister opposed to Carrefour takeover

Frances Labour Minister joined the political opposition to a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard, sending shares in Carrefour down 7 on Thursday.Alimentation Couche-Tards nea...

Scottish nationalists set for record majority, boosting independence push

Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in elections for Scotlands devolved parliament that would start a new push for independence, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotlands first ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021