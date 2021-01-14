A sanitation worker likely to get 1st COVID-19 vaccine in MP

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be given to a cleanliness worker inMadhya Pradesh on January 16 as a mark of respect for servicesrendered by sanitation workers during the pandemic, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated on Thursday.

Chouhan described the COVID-19 vaccine as a 'sanjeevnibuti' (life-saving drug).

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive will beginat 9 AM on January 16 and healthcare professionals andfrontline workers will be covered in the first phase.

Attempts are being made to give the first dose ofvaccine to a cleanliness worker as a mark of respect forservices they have rendered to people during the coronaviruscrisis, Chouhan said.

Vaccine has arrived for prevention of coronaviruswhich is not less than a sanjeevni buti (life-saving drug) andcitizens will get its benefit in phases and in a particularorder, he said.

The CM was talking to commissioners and collectorsthrough video-conferencing after inaugurating a new NationalHealth Mission (NHM) building constructed with an estimatedcost of Rs 24.72 crore.

In the first phase, nearly 4.24 lakh vaccine doseswill be administered to healthcare workers who have played amajor role in saving the lives of people, he said.

Both vaccines Covishield (made by Pune's SerumInstitute) and Covaxin (developed & manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are totally safe.

''I call upon district officials, peoplesrepresentatives and the media to ensure no misleadinginformation about the two vaccines is allowed to spread andurge them to cooperate in making this grand campaignsuccessful, Chouhan said.

I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hisfarsightedness. He identified the crisis beforehand andconstituted a task force soon after the coronavirusoutbreak.

''Because of timely lockdown, we got time to make allnecessary arrangements to ensure the virus does not go out ofcontrol in the state, Chouhan said.

The Centre has confirmed the safety and efficacy ofthe vaccine and every citizen will get two doses, he said.

''After 28 days of the first dose, the second shot willbe given. Anti-bodies will start forming after 14 days of thesecond dose. The vaccine wont become effective immediately,''Chouhan said.

District-wise allotment of vaccine doses has beendone. Besides government hospitals, private ones, too, will bepart of the drive, he said.

As per vaccination protocols, frontline workers,including policemen and revenue employees, will be givenpriority, the chief minister said.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and medicaleducation minister Vishwas Sarang were also present in themeeting.

Earlier, health officials informed that in the firstphase, health professionals and in the second round frontlineworkers will be vaccinated.

The third phase will be for citizens who are more than50 years of age and also those who are less than 50 but sufferfrom diseases like diabetes and high BP.

They informed that the state has got over five lakhvaccine doses and they will be administered to 2.25 lakhhealthcare workers in the next four weeks.

