Naik much better than yesterday, getting physiotherapy: doctor

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:12 IST
Naik much better than yesterday, getting physiotherapy: doctor

Goa Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) on Thursday said the condition of Union AYUSH MinisterShripad Naik has improved and he is being given ''mildphysiotherapry'' now.

In a medical bulletin issued here in the evening, Deanof GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar said, ''Naik is much better thanyesterday and his general condition is improving.'' Naik, a Goa MP, was seriously injured while his wifeVijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with anaccident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while returningfrom Karnataka. He was admitted to the state-run GMCH in Goa.

''All his vital parameters are stable. His bloodpressure is normal. He still continues to be on High FlowNasal Cannula (HFNC) oxygenation system,'' Dr Bandekar said.

Naik's urinary and blood tests conducted on Thursdayalso showed normal results, while his pulse rate was 84 perminute, he said.

The minister's injuries are healing well and he wasgiven ''mild bed side physiotherapy and was made to sit'', theDean said.

''His left lower limb physiotherapy was done and chestspirometry started. He was made to sip water sitting bedside,'' Dr Bandekar added.

Spirometry test is conducted to assess the conditionof lungs.

A joint team of the All India Institute of MedicalSciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and GMCH is monitoring theminister's health.

