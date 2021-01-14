3,579 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 70 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,81,623 on Thursday as it recorded 3,579 newinfections, a state health official said.

The state also reported 70 deaths during the day,taking the overall death toll to 50,291, he said.

As many as 3,309 patients were discharged fromhospitals, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,77,588.

There are now 52,558 active cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 607 new cases during the day,which pushed its overall case count to 3,01,081, while itsdeath toll rose to 11,221 with nine new fatalities.

With 61,104 new tests, the number of tests conductedin the state has gone up to 1,36,23,298.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city andsatellite towns, reported 1,110 new cases, raising the totalcount to 6,77,577. A total of 19,314 people have died so farin the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at2,70,578 and death toll at 5,013.

The number of cases in the Pune division so far stoodat 4,90,940 and deaths at 11,433, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,960 cases and3,993 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tallystood at 73,788 and death count at 1,965.

Latur division has reported 80,363 cases until nowand 2,438 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 67,998 cases while 1,546people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,01,269 infections and4,517 fatalities so far, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases: 19,81,623, new cases: 3,579, death toll:50,291, discharged: 18,77,588, active cases: 52,558, peopletested so far: 1,36,23,298.

