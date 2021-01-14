First consignment of COVID vaccines reaches Arunachal by road from Assam

The first consignment of 32,000doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arunachal Pradesh in avaccine van from Guwahati on Thursday, ahead of the country-wide inoculation drive to start on January 16, an official ofthe National Health Mission's (NHM) said.

The vaccines were dispatched from Itanagar to 25districts of Arunachal Pradesh by road, NHMs stateimmunisation officer, Dr Dimong Padung, said.

''This first consignment is meant for defence personneldeployed in the state and the 23,505 frontline healthworkers,'' he said.

Details of those who would get the vaccine in thefirst phase are being uploaded on CoWIN, a digital platformcreated for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine deliveryand distribution.

There are more than 2,600 frontline health workers inthe Capital Complex region alone, he said.

