France extends vaccinations to people with high-risk illnesses from Jan. 18

France will from Jan. 18 extend COVID-19 vaccinationS to people with high-risk illnesses, regardless of age, but with a doctor's prescciption, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Thursday's data were also likely to show that the total number of people vaccinated so far in France was close to 300,000, Veran told a news conference.

