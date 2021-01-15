Left Menu
Development News Edition

KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:11 IST
KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

King George Medical University (KGMU) has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries.

The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknow’s CDRI and NBRI. The chief of KGMU’s Department of Microbiology, Dr Amita Jain said a gene sequencing test has been started at the premier medical university and it would soon be replicated in BHU, Varanasi and Lucknow-based Central Drug Research Institute and the National Botanical Research Institute.

She said till now, samples were sent to Pune for gene sequencing tests from UP but the samples will not have to be sent outside the state now as the facility is available here.

She said the gene sequencing has been made mandatory to check which type of virus is present in the patient coming from abroad.

In KGMU, 10 patients with corona infection were tested for gene sequencer machine, in which none of the new forms of the coronavirus were found, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

By Laurie Goering Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office - and as more countries struggle with climate impacts - policies that tackle global warming are expected to begin emerging in a wider ran...

Judge orders detention of man accused of hurling fire extinguisher at Capitol Police

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a retired firefighter in Pennsylvania to be detained pending trial, after prosecutors filed charges alleging he hurled a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Magis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021