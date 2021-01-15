PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK bans South America and Portugal arrivals to contain COVID strain
- Coronavirus sparks exodus of foreign-born people from UK

- UK workers' rights at risk in plans to rip up EU labour market rules
- UK set to step up coronavirus vaccinations

Overview - The UK has banned most people arriving from South America and Portugal under tough new measures to try to control the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Brazil.

- Coronavirus has sparked an exodus of immigrants from the UK and what is likely to be the largest fall in Britain's population since the second world war, according to a statistical analysis of official data. - Worker protections enshrined in EU law — including the 48-hour week — would be ripped up under plans being drawn up by the government as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of UK labour markets.

- Britain could have enough coronavirus vaccines to innoculate more than 500,000 people each day next week, under plans to dramatically accelerate the UK programme that were revealed in a Scottish government document. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

