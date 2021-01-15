Goa: Sweepers at GMCH to be among first to get vaccine jab

Sanitation workers who attend toCOVID-19 wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)would be among the first to be administered the COVID-19vaccine in Goa as a nationwide inoculation drive starts onSaturday.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said they haveselected 100 sanitation workers attached to the hospital,including those hired through a private firm, for receivingthe first doses of vaccine in the state.

These workers have been attending to COVID-19 wards ofGMCH, he said.

''These 100 safai karmachari (sweepers and othersanitation workers) will get a message on their registeredmobile number after which they will report to the COVIDvaccination center at the hospital,'' he said.

The state-run GMCH is among seven hospitals listed bythe Goa Health Department where vaccination will be conductedin the first phase.

''Someone can refuse to take the vaccine, so we don'tknow who will be actually the first person to get thevaccine,'' a senior GMCH official said when asked who would bethe first recipient as per the list.

A patient examination hall in the hospital complexhas been turned into vaccination centre with five booths.

After getting the jab, the person will have to stayinside the centre for half an hour where she or he would beobserved for any adverse reaction, Dr Bandekar said.

Some 5,000-odd healthcare workers attached to GMCHwill be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)