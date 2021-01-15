Nigeria to get 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March, confirms Health Minister

10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will reach Nigeria in March, said Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, according to a report.

Reportedly adding to expected 100,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Ehanire did not specify what type of vaccine would be the 10 million doses.

However, he didn't mention whether the batch would get funded by the African Union (AU) or a part of COVAX that links the private partners to work for equitable distribution and pooled procurement with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Being the most populous country with around 200 million people, Nigeria has confirmed over 104,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,382 fatalities in Africa. However, the statistics are said to fall short of the real positive cases, since the country is low in COVID-19 testing, it reported.

The capital city, Lagos, with a population of over 20 million people, has observed a considerable rise since November end 2020, as per the report.

With a recent toll, the Health Ministry stated;

Announcing in a recent statement, the authorities said that the country is excepting to vaccinate over 40 percent of its population in 2021.