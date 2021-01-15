800 health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in Pune on Jan 16

As many as 800 healthcare workerswill be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, thefirst day of the vaccination drive, in Pune city, MayorMuralidhar Mohol said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters about the preparations for thedrive, the mayor said the immunisation drive will take placeat eight hospitals in the city.

Pune city has received 48,000 doses of the vaccine,which will only be administered to healthcare workers in thefirst phase.

An inauguration programme will be organised in KamalaNehru Hospital.

A total of 800 healthcare workers will get inoculatedon the first day of the vaccination drive, Mohol said.

''We will keep them under observation for 30 minutesafter administering the vaccine. We have also kept emergencymedical facilities ready to deal with any adverse effect ofthe vaccine,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)