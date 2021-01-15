Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people

Howard Jones, who's 83, was on the phone for three to four hours every day trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine.

Jones, who lives alone in Colorado Springs, doesn't have the internet, and that's made it much more difficult for him to make an appointment. It took him about a week. He said the confusion has added to his anxiety about catching what could be a life-threatening disease at his age.

“It has been hell,” Jones said. “Im 83 and to not have the use of a computer is just terrible.” As states across the U.S. roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, senior citizens are scrambling to figure out how to sign up to get their shots. Many states and counties ask people to make appointments online, but glitchy websites, overwhelmed phone lines and a patchwork of fast-changing rules are bedeviling older people who are often less tech-savvy, may live far from vaccination sites and are more likely to not have internet access at all, especially people of color and those who are poor.

Nearly 9.5 million seniors, or 16.5 per cent of US adults 65 and older, lack internet access, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Access is worse for seniors of color: more than 25 per cent of Black people, about 21 per cent of Hispanic people and over 28 per cent of Native Americans 65 and older have no way to get online. That's compared with 15.5 per cent of white seniors.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Rebecca Parish has been dismayed by the bureaucratic process and continued calls for help from seniors. One of her patients, whos 83, called her in tears, unable to navigate the online appointment system at Rite Aid. A 92-year-old woman called her before dawn this week after reading about her in a newspaper, telling her, “Ill do anything to get this vaccine.” So Parish took things into her own hands. She reached out to Contra Costa County and acquired 500 doses to vaccinate people this weekend at a middle school in Lafayette, California. She's working with nonprofits to identify seniors who dont live in nursing homes and risk falling through the cracks. All her appointments have been claimed, but shell start taking them again once more doses are available. Some health officials have been trying to find other solutions to ease the confusion and help senior citizens sign up, just as the Trump administration urged states this week to make the nations 54 million seniors eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some places have found simple ideas work. In Morgantown, West Virginia, county health officials used a large road construction sign to list the phone number for seniors to call for an appointment. Others are considering partnering with community groups or setting up mobile clinics for harder-to-reach populations. Some seniors may be waiting to hear from their doctor. But there are limits to using health care systems, pharmacies or primary care providers to reach underserved people who don't have the internet, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. She said the two coronavirus vaccines available in the U.S. and their cold temperature requirements ''dont lend themselves to being sent out to rural areas.” In McComb, Mississippi, where 77.5 per cent of residents are Black and almost half the population lives below the poverty line, 71-year-old Mary Christian made an appointment online with her son's help. But the only available sites are at least an hour away from she lives.

“Im 71 years old, and my kids are not going to be happy for me driving 1 to 200 miles away to get a vaccine,” said Christian, who has diabetes. Some medical systems, like UCHealth in Colorado, are trying to partner with community groups to get vaccines to underserved populations, like seniors. Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer of UCHealth University at Colorado Hospital, said shes volunteering at a clinic hosted by a church that brings in the vaccine and helps build trust between health care workers and residents.

For now, UCHealth schedules appointments online, but Kutner said a COVID-19 hotline is in the works because of the volume of calls from seniors.

“Seniors are comfortable with the phone side of things, so that thats not really a technological barrier for them,” said Gretchen Garofoli, an associate professor at West Virginia Universitys School of Pharmacy.

But even a Colorado health provider setting up vaccine clinics for underserved communities, Salud Family Health Centers, said their phone lines cant handle the volume of calls theyre receiving and encouraged people to go online.

When calling for an appointment is an option, finding a number is often only possible online.

That was the problem for Jones, the 83-year-old in Colorado. A retired service member, he considered reaching out to Veterans Affairs but couldnt find a phone number. He asked for help from a friend, who gave him several numbers. One led to Angela Cortez, head of communications for AARP in Colorado.

