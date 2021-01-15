COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would participate in theprogramme at the state-run Nizam's Institute of MedicalSciences (NIMS) (both in Hyderabad).

He said ministers, MPs, MLAs and other publicrepresentatives occupying different posts would also attendthe event at different places on Saturday.

He said the vaccination would cover sanitationworkers and others, besides officials working in governmenthospitals.

Rajender said 10,000 personnel in the state, who arealready proficient in administering vaccines, have beentrained to give COVID-19 vaccine.

There need not be any doubts over the vaccines amongpeople as they were being administered only after the DrugsController General of India (DCGI) gave its approval, he said.

The vaccination programme being launched on Saturdaywould go on continuously, he said.

He said arrangements have been made to provideimmediate medical help to any beneficiary in the event of anyadverse reaction which is highly unlikely.

Replying to a query, the minister said he would takea vaccine shot.

Asked about reports that some sanitation personnelwere hesitant to take the vaccine, he said he is taking thevaccine to instill confidence among such people.

The shot would be given to only 30 people per centreon Saturday, and would be administered only to those who areready to take it, he said.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao saidarrangements were being made to inoculate about 4,000 (30 ateach centre).

Though the vaccination programme would kick off at139 centres, it would be carried out at 1,213 ''session sites''(all different types hospitals) in the state, he said.

About 3,15,000 healthcare workers -- both frompublic and private sectors - have been registered in the'CoWIN' software (being used for vaccine rollout).

Rao said 3.84 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have beenreceived at the state vaccine store from the Union HealthMinistry and 55,270 doses have already been supplied to the 33districts in the state.

He also said 139 locations, where the vaccines wouldbe administered on January 16, have been connected to the NICin virtual mode.PTI SJR BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)