MP sees 429 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 574 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inMadhya Pradesh rose by 429 on Friday to reach 2,50,858, whilethe day also saw six deaths and 574 people getting discharged,an official said.

The state's overall toll is 3,746 and the recoverycount is 2,40,155, he added.

''Two patients died in Indore, while Bhopal, Gwalior,Jabalpur and Rajgarh reported one death each,'' he said.

''Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 94 and Indore82. The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,296, including916 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 41,393 with 595deaths. Indore has 1,923 active cases and Bhopal 2,006,'' headded.

With 23,363 new tests in the state in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests rose to 50,21,899, heinformed.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,50,858 new cases 429, death toll 3,746, recovered 2,40,155,active cases 6,957, number of tests so far 50,21,899.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)