144 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths reported in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 144 new positive cases, while five deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,23,108 and the toll to 1,920, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 64 were from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest with 46 cases followed by 40 in Srinagar district.

While four districts – Doda, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar - did not report any fresh cases, 13 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said adding Ganderbal was the other district which recorded 10 fresh cases.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,428 in the UT, while 1,19,760 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported five COVID-19 deaths -- three from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division -- in the last 24 hours.

