Guj: Two govt hospital chiefs to be among first to take vaccine

Medical Superintendents ofgovernment hospitals at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will beamong the first to get coronavirus vaccine shots in Gujarat onSaturday.

Over 16,000 health workers in the state will bevaccinated during the day as a nationwide inoculation drivestarts, officials said.

Vaccination will start simultaneously from 161 centresacross the state on Saturday morning.

On the first day, over 16,000 health workers, 100 ateach centre, will be covered, they said.

Dr J V Modi (46), superintendent of Ahmedabad civilhospital, and Dr Niyati Lakhani (58), superintendent ofGandhinagar civil hospital will be administered the vaccineamong others.

''I came forward to lead by example, as some people arehaving apprehensions about the vaccine. To allay their fearand give a message that it is safe for everyone, I will takethe vaccine tomorrow at civil hospital,'' said Dr J V Modi.

Dr Lakhani said she is ''leader of this organizationand power always comes with responsibility''.

''I will be the first person in my civil hospital whowill be vaccinated tomorrow. This way, I want to give amessage that the vaccine is safe,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)