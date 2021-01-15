U'khand all set to join COVID-19 vaccination drive

Uttarakhand is all geared up to join the first phase of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme that begins on Saturday. Vaccination sessions will be held at 34 health centres spread over 13 districts of the state with 100 healthcare workers to be administered the first dose of Covishield at each of the centres on the first day, Mission Director Sonika said. So, a total of 3,400 healthcare workers will be given vaccine shots in the state on the first day, she said. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the state was fully prepared for the first phase of the exercise during which 50,000 healthcare workers are to be administered the vaccine doses. Describing the vaccine as totally safe, the chief minister asked people not to have any doubts about it and join wholeheartedly the countrywide campaign against the pandemic to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first consignment of 1,13,000 vaccine doses for Uttarakhand are to be administered to 50,000 healthcare workers in the first phase, he said. Thirty-two out of the 34 healthcare facilities where the vaccination exercise will take place are government hospitals including AIIMS, Rishikesh and Rishikul Ayurvedic University.

Two private hospitals Himalayan Medical College and Guru Ram Rai Medical College are also among them. Vaccination will take place at five centres in Dehradun district, four each in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, three in Nainital and two each in the remaining nine districts. DG Health Amita Upreti said the vaccines have safely reached all districts and the healthcare personnel deployed for the exercise directed to follow the Centre's guidelines and ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour by everyone. Those who administer the doses must also bear in mind that they have to preserve 50 per cent of the vaccine consignment for the second dose, she said.

